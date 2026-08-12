Remarks of Jagdambika Pal as presiding officer of LS expunged for 2nd time

20:17

Presiding officer Jagdambika Pal conducts the proceedings of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday./Sansad TV/ANI Photo

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagdambika Pal's remarks, made while he was presiding over the Lok Sabha proceedings, were expunged by Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday, the second time in the Monsoon Session currently underway.



The expunged remarks referred to Chotelal, Samajwadi Party MP from Robertsganj.



As the House re-assembled at 2 pm on Wednesday after an adjournment, Pal was trying to get the House in order, telling opposition MPs to get back in their place, and made a comment referring to Chotelal.



In a rare decision on August 5, Birla expunged remarks made by Pal while he was presiding over the proceedings ahead of the passage of the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026.



Pal had made certain observations about Samajwadi Party MP Ruchi Vira and Congress MP KC Venugopal, who were protesting against the police action on students during their march to Parliament on July 20.