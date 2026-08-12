Red Fort blast case: Court asks NIA to specify role of each accused

15:41

The Rouse Avenue Court has listed the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) chargesheet in the November 2025 Red Fort car blast case for taking cognisance on August 27.



Meanwhile, the court has asked the NIA to file a table specifying the role of each accused.



The NIA has filed a 7500-page chargesheet against 11 accused persons. The prosecution complaint that runs into thousands of pages cites more than 580 witnesses.



Special Judge (NIA) Prashant Sharma called for a report from the court staff regarding the scrutiny and checking of the chargesheet and accompanying documents. The court listed the matter for taking cognisance of the chargesheet, subject to the NIA filing a brief note for the convenience of the court. The court said that thereafter it would pass an order on cognisance and that the matter would be taken up in the regular course.



During the hearing, the court also asked the NIA to file a death verification report of the deceased accused Umar Un Nabi. The NIA has also filed an application seeking directions to declare a witness as a protected witness.



Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Madhav Khurana, along with Trisha Mittal and Public Prosecutor Anil Dabas, appeared for the NIA. It was submitted that the first chargesheet against 11 accused was filed on May 14, followed by a supplementary chargesheet on June 27, 2026. -- ANI