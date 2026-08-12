Raj Thackeray meets CM Fadnavis

15:18

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence in Mumbai on Wednesday, leading to speculation in political circles.



An MNS functionary said the meeting was about issues related to Shivaji Park in central Mumbai, where Thackeray lives. The long-pending completion of the Mumbai-Goa highway was also discussed.



Thackeray met the chief minister at his official residence 'Varsha' in the morning.



Last week, Thackeray was very critical of the potholes in Nashik, where the Kumbh Mela will be held next year, and had slammed the state government and BJP-led Nashik Municipal Corporation.



Opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said there is nothing wrong with the MNS leader meeting Fadnavis.



"He must have gone there with issues related to the state, especially potholes on the Mumbai-Goa Highway and in Nashik," Raut said.



Asked if there was anything political in the meeting, the Rajya Sabha member quipped, "He (Thackeray) must have gone to give Fadnavis a send-off as he is going to Delhi as education minister."



Notably, Fadnavis recently dismissed speculation about his shift to national politics. PTI