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Not interested in Amit Shah giving a lecture: Rahul

Wed, 12 August 2026
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Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday signaled the opposition's unwillingness to back-off from its protest and take up the Home Minister Amit Shah's offer of a debate in the house on the alleged police action on the July 20 student protests. Hitting out at the Home Minister, Gandhi said the Opposition was not interested in a "lecture" and demanding answers on the alleged use of force against protesters.

He questioned who ordered the alleged firing and lathicharge against student protesters and sought accountability from the home minister. He also accused Shah of being absent from Parliament and said the Home Minister lacked the courage to face the House.

Speaking to the reporters outside the Parliament complex, the Congress leader said, "The Opposition has clearly said that we are not interested in Amit Shah giving us a lecture. When I say 'we', I mean the younger generation of this country. Who shot the students? Who gave the order to beat up the students with lathis with nails? Did Amit Shah give this order to shoot our children? If he did, then he should resign. For the last 20 days, Amit Shah has been missing. The Home Minister of India has no courage; he cannot come to the House."

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister said the government is ready for a detailed discussion in Parliament on the student protests over the NEET paper leak and asked the Opposition to submit a letter to the Speaker by 2 pm to begin the debate from 3 pm. -- ANI

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