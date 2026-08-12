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No Evidence Of Data Breach: HCLTech

Wed, 12 August 2026
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A day after Tata Consultancy Services said it received threat-intelligence alerts alleging a possible breach of certain employee information, India's third largest information technology services player HCLTech said there was no evidence of a breach in its system or any impact to clients.

The company, however, said that the aforesaid data may be limited and dated to a few years back. 'There is no evidence of breach to the Company's systems or engagement with any of the Company's clients,' said the firm in a regulatory filing.

HCLTech added that it is undertaking further investigation, and any material findings in this regard will be reported.

'The company considers cyber security as its top priority and remains committed to protecting the information entrusted to it,' said the company.

Like in the case of TCS, some hacker group had made claim of potential exposure of limited data elements related to HCLTech employees.

-- Shivani Shinde, Business Standard

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