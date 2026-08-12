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N Chandrasekaran steps down as Tata Sons chairman

Wed, 12 August 2026
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N Chandrasekaran has stepped down as chairman of Tata Sons, according to sources cited by NDTV Profit.

His resignation comes ahead of the company’s annual general meeting on August 18. Sources said Chandrasekaran is unlikely to seek reappointment.

An abrupt end to his chairmanship would trigger an unplanned leadership transition at the Tata Group.

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