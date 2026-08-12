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Mumbai police constable caught buying drugs

Wed, 12 August 2026
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A Mumbai police constable was arrested after allegedly being caught while purchasing mephedrone, officials said in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Accused Kiran Indulkar is currently posted at Jogeshwari police station in the western suburbs of the metropolis, they said.

Acting on inputs, a team of cops laid a trap near the Gate No. 8 area on Tuesday night and nabbed Indulkar after he arrived at the spot and allegedly bought four grams of mephedrone, also known as "meow meow", for Rs 15,000, an official said.

The police were initially unaware that the suspect was their own man. His identity came to light during the subsequent verification, the official said.

Indulkar, a resident of BDD Chawls in Naigaon in central Mumbai, had earlier served at the Malvani police station in the Malad area. Investigators suspect he may have developed links with a drug-peddling network during his tenure there.

Sources said complaints had been made against Indulkar in the past and that he was suspended around two years ago.

A court has remanded Indulkar in police custody, the official said, adding that the Malvani police are conducting further investigation into the source of the drugs and his alleged links with the network, the official added. -- PTI

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