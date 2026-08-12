Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Mumbai landslide: Cramped access hampers rescue

Wed, 12 August 2026
Share:
10:16
image
Narrow access to the landslide site in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, where boulders crashed onto several huts early on Wednesday, posed a major challenge to the rescue efforts, a civic official said.

Two persons were killed and several others feared trapped after the landslide occurred at Gaushiya Chawl (row tenement) in the Ashok Nagar locality of Chirag Nagar in Ghatkopar, as per officials.

The incident was reported on a hill at 3.48 am. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire brigade teams were carrying out the search and rescue operations.

The landslide was huge, with massive boulders crushing some huts. Access to the site is so narrow that only one person can enter at a time, making rescue operations difficult, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told PTI.

"There is no room to walk. Hardly one person can pass at a time, and even two cannot stand face to face," he said.

There was no scope to deploy machinery at the site due to the cramped space, making the rescue operation even more difficult, the official said.

"Due to narrow lanes of hardly 3 to 3.5 feet, the debris has to be removed with the help of a wrecker and then manually removed with a bucket," he added. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Not interested in Amit Shah giving a lecture: Rahul
LIVE! Not interested in Amit Shah giving a lecture: Rahul

One board member did not support my extension: N Chandrasekharan
One board member did not support my extension: N Chandrasekharan

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has issued a statement explaining his decision not to seek an extension beyond his current tenure, which ends on February 20, 2027, citing a lack of unanimous board support for his reappointment.

N CHANDRASEKHARAN STEPS DOWN AS TATA SONS CHAIRMAN
N CHANDRASEKHARAN STEPS DOWN AS TATA SONS CHAIRMAN

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has announced he will not seek reappointment when his current term concludes on February 20, 2027. This decision follows a lack of unanimous board support for his extension, despite recommendations...

BJP MP's 'lungiwala' slur against CPM MP in RS sparks row
BJP MP's 'lungiwala' slur against CPM MP in RS sparks row

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned following an uproar over BJP MP Sushmita Dev's alleged derogatory "lungiwala" remark against CPM's John Brittas. Brittas had moved a privilege motion, leading to a heated exchange and the Chairman...

TN urges Centre to fix LS strength at 543, backs women's quota
TN urges Centre to fix LS strength at 543, backs women's quota

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has adopted a resolution, moved by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, urging the Union government to permanently fix the Lok Sabha strength at 543 and implement 33 per cent women's reservation by 2029. The resolution...