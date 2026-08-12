Mumbai landslide: Cramped access hampers rescue

10:16

Narrow access to the landslide site in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, where boulders crashed onto several huts early on Wednesday, posed a major challenge to the rescue efforts, a civic official said.



Two persons were killed and several others feared trapped after the landslide occurred at Gaushiya Chawl (row tenement) in the Ashok Nagar locality of Chirag Nagar in Ghatkopar, as per officials.



The incident was reported on a hill at 3.48 am. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire brigade teams were carrying out the search and rescue operations.



The landslide was huge, with massive boulders crushing some huts. Access to the site is so narrow that only one person can enter at a time, making rescue operations difficult, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told PTI.



"There is no room to walk. Hardly one person can pass at a time, and even two cannot stand face to face," he said.



There was no scope to deploy machinery at the site due to the cramped space, making the rescue operation even more difficult, the official said.



"Due to narrow lanes of hardly 3 to 3.5 feet, the debris has to be removed with the help of a wrecker and then manually removed with a bucket," he added. PTI