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Mumbai estate agent's 'flats only for vegetarians' video draw flak

Wed, 12 August 2026
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The viral video of a real estate agent specifying that only vegetarians are allowed to buy flats in a posh upcoming high-rise in south Mumbai's Tardeo area has prompted strong reactions.

Some social media users said this was a classic case of Mumbai's cosmopolitanism giving way to 'food apartheid', by curbing consumption of meat in housing societies.

The agent Bhavesh Kaware, who goes by the moniker 'propertytransactionguru' on Instagram, posted the video on that platform.

He says the 2BHK flat in this building will be sold for Rs 6.5 crore, but only vegetarians are welcome.

"This is Mumbai of the Marathi people. It belongs to the Agari-Koli community and to the toiling, common people of Maharashtra," said Shubham, a social media user.

"Who are you to decide what someone eats or doesn't eat in Mumbai? Denying someone a home just because they eat fish, mutton, or chicken isn't merely an arbitrary act of granting or withholding housing but shows overt social discrimination," he said.

"Will it now be decided whether someone who has eaten fish for generations in Mumbai, gets a home or not based on what's on their plate? Those who discriminate must be taught a lesson," he said.

There have been some much-publicised cases of such discrimination over the last few years.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan had revealed that when he was hunting for houses in 2012 after his marriage to Kareena Kapoor, he was turned away by many housing societies.

In 2014, actor Emraan Hashmi said that a posh housing society had turned him down.  -- PTI

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