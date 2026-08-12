'Modi, Trump will work out Russian-oil related 100% tariffs'

08:28

US Presidential Counsellor Peter Navarro has said that President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have a "very good working relationship" and would resolve issues concerning the Russian-oil-related tariff issue.



The remarks come amid efforts by India and the US to further their close relationship that is multi-faceted and spans across domains.



"During the Ukraine-Russia war, 6-8 months ago, I think I wrote an op-ed in the Financial Times, which absolutely factually correctly pointed out that prior to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, India was not involved in the oil trade with Russia, but afterwards it got heavily involved and was selling a lot of refined products on behalf of Russia, which helped feed the war machine. And that issue has been resolved. Maybe I had a little bit to do with that with that op-ed, but I can tell you, I got actually firebombed by the Indian continent on the internet. All I would say to you, don't do that," Navarro said in response to an ANI question.



"That's not how we resolve problems here in America. With respect to your question, the President and your Prime Minister have a very good working relationship. They are going to work that out amongst themselves, and it's not for me or any gaggle to get between that," he added.



Earlier on August 7, the US Senate passed a bipartisan bill that could authorise President Donald Trump to levy tariffs of up to 100% on goods from countries, including India and China, that continue importing Russian oil and gas, maintaining that such trade helps sustain Moscow's economy and fund its military operations in Ukraine.