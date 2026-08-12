Minor swept away in stream in Himachal, body found in Haryana

15:56

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The body of a 12-year-old boy who was swept away by strong currents in a rain-fed stream in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district was recovered from neighbouring Haryana, police said on Wednesday.



The deceased was identified as Amarjit Kumar. His parents belong to Kartahan in Bihar's Vaishali district.



The boy was playing with his friends near the rain-fed rivulet close to Rampur Jatan village in the Kala-Amb area when he fell into the water and was swept away by the strong current on Tuesday morning, they said.



His slippers were found at the spot following the incident, after which his family informed the police.



The Kala-Amb police, along with personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Home Guards, launched a search operation with the assistance of locals.



The teams searched downstream areas and recovered the body on Tuesday night from the stream near Dera village in Haryana, the police said. -- PTI