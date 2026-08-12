Learn Rabindra Sangeet under a maestro

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Videograb of Mr Chakraborty singing a Rabindra Sangeet

Shovan Chakraborty, trained Rabindra Sangeet singer and music teacher from Kolkata, went viral for working night shifts as a security guard to support his family after losing his music students during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Chakraborty studied music at the prestigious Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan and is a postgraduate in three separate subjects.



Unfortunately, Chakraborty lost his music students gradually during the pandemic and took up a job as a security guard working night shifts to provide for his elderly mother and family.



A video of him singing a Rabindra Sangeet went viral. The company where he was working as a security guard fired him because he 'could not sing while working as a security guard'.



Chakraborty is not ask for donations or charity. All he wants is new students so he can return to teaching music full-time.



Interested? He can be reached on +91 98745 62353.



Do call.