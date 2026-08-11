Search and rescue operations were underway, with teams of the fire brigade, police, NDRF, ambulance service and civic ward staff deployed at the site, the officials said.
The pilot-in-command of an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight that experienced a sudden 300-foot altitude drop last week has tested positive for a psychoactive substance, identified by sources as marijuana, in a confirmatory test. This...
Students in Ranchi, under the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, are intensifying their protests against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. Despite a large protest involving over 50,000 students, the government has not responded...
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cancelled the licences of 10 Ayurvedic drug manufacturing units and issued show-cause notices to 135 others following inspections that revealed serious violations including...