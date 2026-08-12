Justice Yashwant Varma Inquiry Report To Be Tabled In Lok Sabha Today

10:02





The report, prepared under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968, along with the oral and documentary evidence recorded during the proceedings, is listed for presentation in the Lok Sabha. The parliamentary agenda specifically provides for the laying of Volumes I and II of the report in both Hindi and English, as well as the evidence gathered by the committee.





The report of the three-member Inquiry Committee that investigated allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma, former Judge of the Allahabad and Delhi High Courts, is set to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, bringing the controversial 'cash-at-home' case formally before Parliament.