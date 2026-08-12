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Inquiry report on Justice Yashwant Varma tabled in Rajya Sabha

Wed, 12 August 2026
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The report of an inquiry committee which investigated allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma -- against whom removal proceedings were initiated over the alleged discovery of unaccounted cash from his official residence -- was tabled in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Secretary General P C Mody tabled the two-volume report (English and Hindi versions) along with oral and documentary evidence recorded during the course of the investigation.

The three-member probe panel had submitted its findings to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in May.

The Speaker had constituted the inquiry committee on August 12, 2025, to probe the alleged discovery of wads of cash from the judge's Delhi bungalow.

According to the list of business of the Lok Sabha for Wednesday, the secretary general of the Lower House will "lay" the two volumes of the report along with oral evidence in the House.

A fire broke out in the official residence of Justice Varma on the night of March 14, 2025. Firefighters called to put out the blaze allegedly discovered massive amounts of burnt currency in a storeroom.

Justice Varma has since resigned, and removal proceedings against him have virtually become infructuous. His resignation, however, has not yet been notified by the law ministry. -- PTI

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