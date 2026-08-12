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India home to over 60% of world's wild Asian elephants: Modi

Wed, 12 August 2026
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India is home to over 60 percent of the world's wild Asian elephants, and it has 33 reserves for them, strengthening efforts towards their long-term conservation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, marking the World Elephant Day. 

In a post on X, he said, "On World Elephant Day, we celebrate the majestic elephant, which has remained an integral part of India's ecological heritage."

"We are also proud of all forest personnel, scientists, veterinarians, mahouts and the local communities who are integral to all such efforts," Modi added. 

The World Elephant Day is observed on August 12 every year. On the occasion this year, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav reaffirmed India's commitment to securing a shared future for elephants and people.

In a post on X, he highlighted that India continued to strengthen elephant conservation with 150 scientifically validated elephant corridors, advanced population monitoring and stronger measures.

"When we secure the future of elephants, we secure our forests, biodiversity and ecological heritage. Let us ensure that the elephant continues to walk freely through India's forests and landscapes for generations to come," he added. 

There are more than 22,000 wild elephants in India, according to the Synchronous All India Population Estimation of Elephants 2021-25. -- PTI

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