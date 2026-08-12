Gurugram cops nab 7 linked with foreign-based gangsters

20:27

The Gurugram police arrested seven persons allegedly linked with foreign-based criminal overlords Himanshu Bhau, Deepak Nandal, and his wife Meenakshi, with officials saying one of the accused allegedly operated a hawala business in Delhi's Chandni Chowk.



Police have recovered four pistols, 18 live cartridges, six mobile phones and a distinctive 'half currency note' allegedly used in hawala transactions, officials said on Wednesday, adding that the arrestees have around two dozen criminal cases against them.



The arrestees have been identified as Yogesh alias Kachhua, Shubham Sikka, Sandeep Hooda, Rohit alias Shakti, Balwinder alias Sonu Nandal, and Surjeet -- residents of Haryana's Rohtak district -- and Gaurav Arora, a resident of Delhi. All are aged between 30 and 35 years, police said.



Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Lalit Dalal said the accused were involved in organised crime across Haryana and Delhi-NCR. They allegedly threatened builders, businesspersons and people associated with film and music industries over phone, and demanded huge sums from them.



They also allegedly claimed responsibility for various criminal incidents on social media to create fear and project its influence. -- PTI