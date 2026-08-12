Govt may go ahead with Justice Varma's impeachment

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A fire broke out in Justice Varma's official residence in Delhi on the night of March 14, 2025.





Justice Varma was a Delhi high court judge then.

However, since Justice Varma declined to quit, CJI Khanna forwarded the report and the judge's response on it to the president and the prime minister for his removal. -- PTI





IMAGE: BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad, Anurag Thakur and other MPs from various parties submit a memorandum to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking the removal of High Court judge Justice Yashwant Varma in connection with the cash discovery row, in New Delhi on Monday. A total of 145 Lok Sabha members signed the impeachment motion against Justice Varma under Articles 124, 217, and 218 of the Constitution. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Centre may go ahead with the impeachment process against Justice Yashwant Varma in the Winter session of Parliament as a panel constituted by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has found him guilty in connection with the discovery of stacks of unaccounted cash from his official residence.A three-member committee formed by the speaker under the Judges (Inquiry) Act, in its report submitted in both houses of Parliament on Wednesday, said the charges of possessing unexplained cash, disturbing evidence and evasive explanation against Justice Varma 'are proved'.The probe panel was set up after nearly 200 MPs pressed for the judge's removal by Parliament.Justice Varma has since resigned but his resignation is yet to be notified by the law ministry. His name still figures in the list of judges of the Allahabad high court.Sources aware of the development said the government is considering a proposal to go ahead with Justice Varma's impeachment process during the Winter session.Asked about the resignation letter sent by the judge, the sources said when a high court or Supreme Court judge resigns, it is normally considered deemed to be accepted.However, in Justice Varma's case, the resignation letter was sent only after his removal process began in Parliament and hence, his resignation has not yet been accepted.Also, the sources said, the government may want to set a precedent and send a message that a judge cannot escape the removal process even if he or she resigns after 'indulging' in serious irregularities.Firefighters called to douse the blaze allegedly discovered a massive amount of burnt currency notes in a storeroom.Birla formed the three-member committee in August last year to probe charges against Justice Varma after admitting a multi-party notice for his removal, setting in motion the process of his impeachment.Justice Varma was repatriated from the Delhi high court to the Allahabad high court after the discovery of burnt wads of currency notes from his residence.After referring to relevant laws and Supreme Court verdicts, the Delhi High Court chief justice found that the charges against Justice Varma were serious and followed it up with an 'in-house procedure'.Birla said an unblemished character and financial and intellectual integrity are the foundation of a common person's trust in the judiciary.The speaker said he has accepted the proposal and constituted a three-member committee for Justice Varma's removal from his post, in accordance with section 3(2) of the Judges (Inquiry) Act, 1968.Earlier, then Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna initiated an in-house probe into the allegations and set up a three-member committee in March 2025 to conduct the inquiry.After receiving the report, the CJI asked Justice Varma to resign or face impeachment proceedings.