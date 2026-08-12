Four more candidates interviewed for Ram Temple Trust's CEO post

22:13

The decision to appoint a full-time CEO came after allegations of embezzlement of donations meant for the Ram temple led to increased scrutiny of the Trust's financial management.





Eight accused have been arrested in the case, while three officials, including former Trust general secretary Champat Rai, have stepped down from their posts. -- PTI

A total of four applicants were interviewed on Wednesday for the post of first full-time CEO of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, with the candidates being asked about their ability to handle large crowds at major events and functioning of the temple system, sources said.Those who appeared before the three-member panel on Day 2 of the selection process included former Bihar director general of police Pravesh Saxena, while former IPS officer Rajesh Pandey was interviewed for the second time, the sources said.The interviews will continue on Thursday. On Tuesday, eight of 16 shortlisted candidates were interviewed.The panel asked candidates questions in different rounds, with the focus on Wednesday being largely on the functioning and management of the temple system, the sources said.Candidates were also asked about questions relating to their family background and faith in Hinduism, they said.The interviews are being held at the Ram temple complex as the Trust seeks to select a full-time CEO to oversee the administration and functioning of the temple.The Trust decided to appoint a full-time chief executive officer (CEO) after the alleged Ram temple donation embezzlement came to light.On Tuesday, three former IAS officers, an ex-IPS officer and four former military officers were among the eight candidates interviewed. The candidates were questioned about their religious practices, leadership abilities, social and religious engagement, and their vision and work plan for the Ram temple.The Trust has shortlisted 18 candidates from around 5,200 applicants for the post. The candidates include former senior officials associated with temples in South India, besides retired civil and military officers.The interviews are being conducted behind closed doors at the Green House in the temple complex. The candidates were also given a tour of the temple complex before appearing for the interviews.The three-member selection committee is headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli and includes Lt Gen Vishnukant Chaturvedi (retd) and Suresh Haware.The selection committee is expected to shortlist three names, from which the Trust will make the final appointment.