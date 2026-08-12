First Look: Mahindra Scorpio N Pickup

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-- Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.

The lifestyle pickup segment in India is about to witness a seismic shift. Built on the rugged ladder-frame chassis of the Mahindra Scorpio N, Mahindra's upcoming pickup truck, currently known as the Global Pik Up (internally in M&M) is gearing up to deliver a true-blue, made in India lifestyle off-roader designed for both local and global markets.India's lifestyle pickup segment has long been dominated by foreign options like the Toyota Hilux and Isuzu V-Cross. We did have the Tata Xenon Pickup and the Bolero, but they were eventually turned into commercial vehicles.Now, Mahindra's Scorpio N pickup is ready to bring an alternative that promises uncompromising capability, modern technology, and competitive value. Built in India for the world.To be unveiled on August 14 in Mumbai!