Delhi police go 'kuchu puchu' to say no to Chinese manjha

18:30

The Delhi police found its own "kuchu-puchu" moment on social media -- but instead of asking someone to resign, it is asking the city residents to do something more important: say goodbye to Chinese manjha.



In a playful social media post, the city police joined the viral "kuchu puchu" trend to spread a message against the use of banned Chinese and plastic manjha, giving its usual safety advisory a distinctly internet-friendly makeover.



"Dear Kuchu Puchu, Patang Udao but Say NO to Chinese Manjha, Samjhe?" read the police post in a clear break from its usual grave cease-and-desist manner to friendly advice.



The message is simple: kite flying is fun, but a sharp synthetic string can turn the festive activity into a danger for people, birds, and animals.



The police's social-media experiment comes amid a crackdown on the banned string in the capital. The Crime Branch recently seized more than 1,300 rolls of Chinese manjha in an enforcement action, while Central Delhi Police also recovered around 120 rolls.



Naturally, the internet being the internet, the post has all the ingredients for some gentle trolling.



"Gen-Z mode of Delhi Police", "They are updating", some of the comments read.