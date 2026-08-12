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Day 19@J'khand stir: Students ready for dialogue

Wed, 12 August 2026
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The ongoing students' protest in Ranchi entered its 19th day on Wednesday, with protesters demanding cancellation of examinations conducted by the TSR Data Processing Private Limited (TDPL) firm and urging the Jharkhand government to hold a dialogue with them.

Speaking to ANI, student leader Ravindra Paswan said that today was the 19th day of their protest and it will continue until the government accepts their demands.

Paswan said the protesters are ready for talks with the state government and appealed to Chief Minister Hemant Soren to engage with the students.

"We are absolutely ready for a dialogue. I would like to appeal to the Hon'ble Chief Minister: we, the students, wish to hold a dialogue with you under your leadership regarding our key demands," he said.

He said that the students will present their demands before the Chief Minister and hope they will be considered seriously.

Paswan also said that the protest would continue indefinitely if the demands are not addressed.

"Our protest demonstration will continue until the government accepts our demands; it will be an indefinite protest," he said.

Several senior administrative officials, including the Deputy Commissioner, Senior Superintendent of Police and City Superintendent of Police, visited the protesters and urged those on hunger strike to end their fast.

However, the protesters refused to withdraw the hunger strike, insisting that the TDPL-conducted examination should first be cancelled. -- ANI

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