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Court takes cognisance of CBI chargesheet in NEET paper leak

Wed, 12 August 2026
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A Delhi court on Wednesday took cognisance of the CBI's chargesheet in the NEET paper leak case.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta took cognisance of the agency's final report against 13 accused.

The CBI recently submitted its final report before the designated fast-track court dealing with "criminal cases arising from paper leaks as well as the use of other unfair means in public examinations".

The court is likely to begin hearing the arguments on charges from Thursday.

During the proceedings, the agency informed the court that some witnesses whose names are being published in the media could even be minors, and portions of the chargesheet are continuously being published in newspapers.

The court expressed displeasure over the media publishing the names of witnesses in the case.

It said, "This is very shocking… Whatever has not yet been stated in court and is currently part of the chargesheet… All of that being made public in the media is extremely shocking.

It said that a responsible media should refrain from doing such things. PTI

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