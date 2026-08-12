Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

BJP MP's 'lungiwala' slur against CPM's John Brittas

Wed, 12 August 2026
Share:
12:06
image
Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned in pre-lunch session on Wednesday without transacting any business following an uproar over BJP MP Sushmita Dev's alleged derogatory remarks against CPM's John Brittas.

Soon after listed papers were laid on the table at the start of the day, Brittas raised the issue of him being targetted with the "lungiwala" slur by Dev.

While Brittas found support in Opposition ranks, Treasury benches demanded that Dev be heard before passing any order.

Amid a ruckus, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, who ruled that he would call the concerned MPs to his chamber to discuss the issue, adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Brittas had had earlier moved a privilege motion against Dev for addressing him as "lungiwala" during proceedings in the Upper House on Monday.

On Wednesday, after being granted permission to speak, Brittas said when he was moving a statutory resolution against the Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026 on Monday afternoon, the BJP MP left her allotted seat and moved to a seat immediately behind him.

"She repeatedly called me lungiwala," he alleged.

Radhakrishnan said there should be no disrespect and that he would invite the concerned MPs to his chamber and sort things out.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju as well as Leader of the House J P Nadda asked the Chair to allow Dev to also speak.

She went up to the Chair to seek permission to speak. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Not interested in Amit Shah giving a lecture: Rahul
LIVE! Not interested in Amit Shah giving a lecture: Rahul

One board member did not support my extension: N Chandrasekharan
One board member did not support my extension: N Chandrasekharan

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran has issued a statement explaining his decision not to seek an extension beyond his current tenure, which ends on February 20, 2027, citing a lack of unanimous board support for his reappointment.

N CHANDRASEKHARAN STEPS DOWN AS TATA SONS CHAIRMAN
N CHANDRASEKHARAN STEPS DOWN AS TATA SONS CHAIRMAN

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has announced he will not seek reappointment when his current term concludes on February 20, 2027. This decision follows a lack of unanimous board support for his extension, despite recommendations...

BJP MP's 'lungiwala' slur against CPM MP in RS sparks row
BJP MP's 'lungiwala' slur against CPM MP in RS sparks row

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned following an uproar over BJP MP Sushmita Dev's alleged derogatory "lungiwala" remark against CPM's John Brittas. Brittas had moved a privilege motion, leading to a heated exchange and the Chairman...

TN urges Centre to fix LS strength at 543, backs women's quota
TN urges Centre to fix LS strength at 543, backs women's quota

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has adopted a resolution, moved by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, urging the Union government to permanently fix the Lok Sabha strength at 543 and implement 33 per cent women's reservation by 2029. The resolution...