BJP MP's 'lungiwala' slur against CPM's John Brittas

12:06

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned in pre-lunch session on Wednesday without transacting any business following an uproar over BJP MP Sushmita Dev's alleged derogatory remarks against CPM's John Brittas.



Soon after listed papers were laid on the table at the start of the day, Brittas raised the issue of him being targetted with the "lungiwala" slur by Dev.



While Brittas found support in Opposition ranks, Treasury benches demanded that Dev be heard before passing any order.



Amid a ruckus, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan, who ruled that he would call the concerned MPs to his chamber to discuss the issue, adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.



Brittas had had earlier moved a privilege motion against Dev for addressing him as "lungiwala" during proceedings in the Upper House on Monday.



On Wednesday, after being granted permission to speak, Brittas said when he was moving a statutory resolution against the Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026 on Monday afternoon, the BJP MP left her allotted seat and moved to a seat immediately behind him.



"She repeatedly called me lungiwala," he alleged.



Radhakrishnan said there should be no disrespect and that he would invite the concerned MPs to his chamber and sort things out.



Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju as well as Leader of the House J P Nadda asked the Chair to allow Dev to also speak.



She went up to the Chair to seek permission to speak. -- PTI