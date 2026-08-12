Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

All 3 charges proved against Justice Varma: Parl probe panel

Wed, 12 August 2026
Share:
16:46
Justice Yashwant Varma/File image
Justice Yashwant Varma/File image
A Parliament-appointed probe panel has found all three charges against Justice Yashwant Varma proved in connection with the "recovery of cash from a storeroom" at his official residence, according to its report tabled in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The panel said a substantial quantity of Rs 500 notes was found in the storeroom and that Justice Varma, who resigned as High Court Judge in April this year, could not give a satisfactory explanation about the source, ownership or presence of the cash.

The report also examined what happened to the storeroom after the cash was discovered. It said the room was disturbed before it could be properly sealed and inspected, affecting the preservation of evidence.

The panel noted that Justice Varma initially denied the allegations but later suggested different possibilities, including that the cash may have been planted or that there could have been a conspiracy involving others.

However, the panel said no evidence was produced in support of these claims. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! All 3 charges proved against Justice Varma: Parl probe panel
LIVE! All 3 charges proved against Justice Varma: Parl probe panel

Chandrasekaran latest among Ratan Tata allies to step down
Chandrasekaran latest among Ratan Tata allies to step down

N Chandrasekaran's decision not to seek reappointment when his term as chairman of Tata Sons ends in February 2027 signals a significant shift in leadership amidst an ongoing power struggle and governance disputes within the Tata Group.

'Lungiwala Slur': Why Sushmita Dev Won't Back Down
'Lungiwala Slur': Why Sushmita Dev Won't Back Down

'Where is the official record? Media bytes are not parliamentary records. What matters is what is recorded on the floor of Parliament. I am not denying that we had a heated exchange.'

FCRA bill sent to JPC amid strong Oppn protests
FCRA bill sent to JPC amid strong Oppn protests

The Lok Sabha has referred the contentious Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, to a 31-member joint parliamentary committee for thorough scrutiny.

N CHANDRASEKHARAN STEPS DOWN AS TATA SONS CHAIRMAN
N CHANDRASEKHARAN STEPS DOWN AS TATA SONS CHAIRMAN

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran has announced he will not seek reappointment when his current term concludes on February 20, 2027. This decision follows a lack of unanimous board support for his extension, despite recommendations...