All 3 charges proved against Justice Varma: Parl probe panel

16:46

Justice Yashwant Varma/File image

A Parliament-appointed probe panel has found all three charges against Justice Yashwant Varma proved in connection with the "recovery of cash from a storeroom" at his official residence, according to its report tabled in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.



The panel said a substantial quantity of Rs 500 notes was found in the storeroom and that Justice Varma, who resigned as High Court Judge in April this year, could not give a satisfactory explanation about the source, ownership or presence of the cash.



The report also examined what happened to the storeroom after the cash was discovered. It said the room was disturbed before it could be properly sealed and inspected, affecting the preservation of evidence.



The panel noted that Justice Varma initially denied the allegations but later suggested different possibilities, including that the cash may have been planted or that there could have been a conspiracy involving others.



However, the panel said no evidence was produced in support of these claims. -- ANI