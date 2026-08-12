Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

2 feared dead, many trapped in landslide in Mumbai's Kurla

Wed, 12 August 2026
Share:
08:18
image
Two persons were feared dead and six to eight others trapped after a landslide in Mumbai's Kurla area early on Wednesday following heavy rain, civic officials said.

The landslide was reported at Gaushiya Chawl (row tenement) in Chirag Nagar at 3.48 am, they said.

Search and rescue operations were underway, with teams of the fire brigade, police, NDRF, ambulance service and civic ward staff deployed at the site, the officials said.

Two persons were feared dead, an official said.

Two others, identified as Sohel Ansari (18), who suffered a head injury, and Mohamad Ansari, 14, who sustained a back injury, were undergoing treatment at the civic-run Bhabha Hospital in Kurla. Both were in stable condition, the official said.

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also reached the spot to supervise the search and rescue operations. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Drone attacks, no jobs; brothers stranded in Russia rescued
LIVE! Drone attacks, no jobs; brothers stranded in Russia rescued

2 feared dead, 6-8 trapped after landslide in Mumbai
2 feared dead, 6-8 trapped after landslide in Mumbai

Search and rescue operations were underway, with teams of the fire brigade, police, NDRF, ambulance service and civic ward staff deployed at the site, the officials said.

Phuket flight incident: AI pilot tests positive for pot
Phuket flight incident: AI pilot tests positive for pot

The pilot-in-command of an Air India Phuket-Delhi flight that experienced a sudden 300-foot altitude drop last week has tested positive for a psychoactive substance, identified by sources as marijuana, in a confirmatory test. This...

Jharkhand protestors to continue stir till demands met
Jharkhand protestors to continue stir till demands met

Students in Ranchi, under the JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch, are intensifying their protests against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. Despite a large protest involving over 50,000 students, the government has not responded...

Maharashtra: Ayurvedic drug makers under FDA radar
Maharashtra: Ayurvedic drug makers under FDA radar

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cancelled the licences of 10 Ayurvedic drug manufacturing units and issued show-cause notices to 135 others following inspections that revealed serious violations including...