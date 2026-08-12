2 feared dead, many trapped in landslide in Mumbai's Kurla

08:18

Two persons were feared dead and six to eight others trapped after a landslide in Mumbai's Kurla area early on Wednesday following heavy rain, civic officials said.



The landslide was reported at Gaushiya Chawl (row tenement) in Chirag Nagar at 3.48 am, they said.



Search and rescue operations were underway, with teams of the fire brigade, police, NDRF, ambulance service and civic ward staff deployed at the site, the officials said.



Two persons were feared dead, an official said.



Two others, identified as Sohel Ansari (18), who suffered a head injury, and Mohamad Ansari, 14, who sustained a back injury, were undergoing treatment at the civic-run Bhabha Hospital in Kurla. Both were in stable condition, the official said.



Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also reached the spot to supervise the search and rescue operations. PTI