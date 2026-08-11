Vijay Singh steps down from Sir Ratan Tata Trust

19:54

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Tata Trusts vice-chairman Vijay Singh has stepped down as a trustee of Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) and has decided not to seek a renewal when his current term expires on August 14, people familiar with the matter said.



Singh, a former defence secretary, will continue as a trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), the people said.



Comments from Singh and Tata Trusts could not immediately be obtained.



The development comes amid differences among SRTT trustees, with the trust barred by the Maharashtra State Charity Commissioner from holding meetings of its board pending an inquiry into alleged violations of norms governing the composition of its board.



SRTT has approached the Charity Commissioner seeking removal of the restriction, citing its potential impact on the Trust's participation in Tata Sons' annual general meeting on August 18, sources said.



The Tata Sons AGM assumes significance as it will consider a resolution on the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as a director. His continuation as chairman of Tata Sons is linked to his remaining on the company's board.



Singh and fellow trustee Venu Srinivasan have publicly supported the listing of Tata Sons, a move opposed by Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata. -- PTI