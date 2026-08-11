Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

US judge dismisses criminal case against Gautam Adani, nephew

Tue, 11 August 2026
Share:
09:20
image
A US court has dismissed with prejudice the criminal charges against Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and his nephew, bringing to an end nearly two years of proceedings in an alleged fraud and bribery case.

The US District Court for the Eastern District of New York granted the Justice Department's Rule 48(a) motion to dismiss the indictment against Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani and former Adani Green CEO Vneet Jaain. The counts covered securities-fraud conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, and securities fraud.

Judge Nicholas Garaufis allowed the Justice Department's motion after seeking additional explanations from prosecutors over their decision to abandon the case. A dismissal with prejudice permanently closes the criminal proceedings and bars the charges from being refiled, but does not amount to a judicial finding on the underlying allegations.

The criminal case originated in November 2024, when US prosecutors alleged that Gautam Adani, Sagar Adani, former AGEL Chief Executive Officer Vneet Jaain and others were involved in a conspiracy to pay USD 250 million in bribes to Indian government officials to secure solar power contracts projected to generate more than USD 2 billion in after-tax profits over two decades.

Prosecutors also alleged that investors were misled while the group raised more than USD 3 billion through loans and bond issuances in US markets. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Why are only students tear-gassed not political parties?: Dipke
LIVE! Why are only students tear-gassed not political parties?: Dipke

Protest vs Protest: NDA, Oppn MPs face-off outside Parl
Protest vs Protest: NDA, Oppn MPs face-off outside Parl

A heated parliamentary showdown unfolded as NDA and INDIA bloc MPs clashed at Parliament's main gate.

TN assembly urges Centre to withdraw FCRA bill, scrap NEET
TN assembly urges Centre to withdraw FCRA bill, scrap NEET

The Tamil Nadu Assembly has passed two significant resolutions: one opposing the FCRA Amendment Bill, 2026, citing concerns about its impact on charitable and minority-run institutions, and another urging the Union government to scrap...

J'khand stir: BJP observes bandh, ABVP march to assembly
J'khand stir: BJP observes bandh, ABVP march to assembly

Student protests in Jharkhand over alleged irregularities in recruitment exams have intensified, leading to a state-wide bandh called by the BJP and a march by the ABVP to the state assembly. The agitation, now in its 18th day, has seen...

Indian-origin CFO gets jail term for bribing surgeons in US
Indian-origin CFO gets jail term for bribing surgeons in US

An Indian-origin chief financial officer of a US spinal implant company has been sentenced to a four-month jail term for his role in a scheme to bribe surgeons. Aditya Humad conspired to pay over USD 540,000 in sham consulting fees to...