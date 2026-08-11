TCS Receives Employee Data Leak Alert

09:50

India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said it received threat-intelligence alerts alleging possible breach of certain employee information. Investigations, however, confirmed that there was no credible evidence of a breach of TCS systems or customer environments.



'The information referenced appears to be more than four years old and limited to basic employee information. There is no indication that customer data, customer systems, or TCS operational systems have been impacted,' the firm said in a BSE filing.



TCS said the attacker claimed to have used password spray and multi-factor authentication fatigue as the attack vector.



The clarification came after reports on X claimed that details of employees' full name, ids, phone numbers and addresses were available on hacking forum Breachforums.



The hacker claimed the data was pulled directly from TCS's Azure tenant using compromised credentials.



'Based on the current review, these controls remain effective, and the company continues to monitor the environment closely.' TCS has been in the middle of controversies relating to cyberattacks.



Last year, UK retailer Marks & Spencer suffered a data breach leading to theft of its customer data. While initially it was believed to have occurred through a compromise of TCS IT systems, the company later said none of its systems or users were compromised.



-- Avik Das, Business Standard