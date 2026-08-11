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Students take out 'silent procession' in Ranchi

Tue, 11 August 2026
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Students under the banner of JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch on Tuesday evening took out a 'silent procession' from Jaipal Singh Stadium to Albert Ekka Chowk here to protest alleged irregularities in recruitment exams.

The procession was organised as part of the protest by students over the issue, which entered its 18th day on Tuesday.

The students and job aspirants have been agitating since July 25, demanding transparency in recruitment examinations, reforms in the functioning of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission(JSSC), cancellation of several examinations and an independent investigation by the CBI or a panel of retired high court judges from outside the state.

Six demonstrators have also been observing an indefinite hunger strike to press their demands, with two of them hospitalised.

The sixth round of talks between the Jharkhand government and the protesting students under the JPSC-JSSC Manch failed to reach any breakthrough on Sunday, with both sides accusing each other of not being serious about resolving the matter.  -- PTI

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