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Stock markets decline as elevated crude oil prices weigh on sentiment

Tue, 11 August 2026
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17:22
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Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Tuesday as a sharp rally in crude oil prices due to geopolitical uncertainties dented investors' sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 388.19 points, or 0.49 per cent, to settle at 78,154.25. During the day, it tanked 494.18 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 78,048.26.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 112.10 points, or 0.46 per cent, to end at 24,471.70.

From the Sensex pack, UltraTech Cement, Axis Bank, InterGlobe Aviation, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance and Power Grid were among the major laggards.

Eternal, Infosys, Titan, HCL Tech, and Tata Consultancy Services were the gainers.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, jumped 2.18 per cent to USD 89.63 per barrel. -- PTI

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