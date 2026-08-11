SC to hear plea by Netaji's daughter seeking return of his 'ashes' from Tokyo

12:34

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response from the Centre on a plea by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's daughter seeking directions for return of his "ashes" from Tokyo's Renkoji temple.



A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice to the Centre seeking its response on the plea filed by Anita B Pfaff, daughter of Netaji Bose.



Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi appeared for the petitioner.



There have been many theories surrounding Netaji's disappearance in August 1945.



Some reports have suggested that his remains are preserved at the Renkoji temple in Tokyo. -- PTI