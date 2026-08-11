Rupee falls 13 paise to settle at 95.43 against US dollar

19:56

The rupee declined 13 paise to settle at 95.43 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking a sharp rise in global crude oil prices amid geopolitical uncertainties.



However, recent foreign capital inflows provided some support to the local unit, forex traders said.



At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.38 against the US dollar and traded in a very narrow range of 95.37-95.45. Eventually it settled at 95.43 (provisional), down 13 paise from its previous close.



The rupee declined 13 paise to settle at 95.30 against the US dollar on Monday. -- PTI