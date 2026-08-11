Resolution moved in TN Assembly seeking abolition of NEET

12:53

The TVK regime led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday tabled a resolution in the State Assembly urging the Union government to scrap NEET and facilitate admission to UG medical courses based on class 12 marks.



The resolution, moved by Health Minister K G Arunraj said that the state government has consistently emphasised that the NEET is against social justice and equality and also against the rights of the states in so far as medical education is concerned.



MLAs of DMK, AIADMK, PMK and the Left parties spoke supporting the resolution. PTI