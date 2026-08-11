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Rahul Gandhi holding Parliament hostage: BJP

Tue, 11 August 2026
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The BJP on Tuesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of holding Parliament hostage with his "whims and unruly behaviour" and said that the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha does not want any meaningful discussion in the House.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here, its national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the government has accepted several demands raised by Gandhi on the NEET and students' issues and is now ready for Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make a detailed statement in Parliament, but the Congress leader is "running away".

"You have all seen that he runs away from the House during the session and runs abroad after the session... But before running abroad, gather enough courage and summon enough courage to listen to Home Minister Amit Shah's statement before you leave," the BJP leader said.

The remarks came a day after the government announced that Shah will reply to a debate on student protests in various parts of the country, but the Congress made it clear that its protests in Parliament will continue till Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologises for the police action against protesters and the alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. -- PTI

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