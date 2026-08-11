Probe report on Justice Varma to be tabled in LS tomorrow

23:27

Report of an inquiry committee which invested allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma -- against whom removal proceedings were initiated over the alleged discovery of unaccounted for cash from his official residence -- will be placed before the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.



According to the list of business of the Lok Sabha for Wednesday, the secretary general will 'lay' the two volumes of the report along with oral evidence in the House.



The probe panel had submitted its findings to the Lok Sabha Speaker in May.



The Speaker had constituted a three-member inquiry committee on August 12, 2025, to probe the alleged discovery of wads of cash from the judge's Delhi bungalow.



A fire broke out in the official residence of Justice Varma on the night of March 14, 2025. Firefighters called to put out the blaze allegedly discovered massive amounts of burnt currency in a storeroom.



Justice Varma has since resigned, and removal proceedings against him have virtually become infructuous. His resignation, however, has not yet been notified by the law ministry.



Justice Varma was a judge of the Delhi High Court and was repatriated to his parent court, the Allahabad High Court, following the controversy. -- PTI