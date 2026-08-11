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Pak minister Naqvi meets Iranian FM amid mediation efforts to end conflict

Tue, 11 August 2026
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Pakistan Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday held talks with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran amid mediation efforts to end the ongoing US-Iran conflict, according to the Iranian media.

Naqvi departed for the Iranian capital early Tuesday for talks on bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest, according to diplomatic sources cited by Iran's official news agency, IRNA.

Later in the day, IRNA posted photographs of Naqvi's meeting with Araghchi on X.

No details have been shared by Pakistani and Iranian authorities so far.

The visit comes a month after Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni travelled to Islamabad for talks with his Pakistani counterpart.

Pakistan, supported by Gulf countries like Qatar, has been trying to mediate between the US and Iran, but the conflict continues because of a range of factors - the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz being the key reason at this point.

The waterway, through which roughly a fifth of the world's energy supplies passed in normal times, has effectively been blocked since February 28, when the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, triggering retaliatory strikes.

In June, the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding, which opened a 60-day window for further talks aimed at bringing peace. Pakistan too has signed the document as a guarantor.

A summit was also held in Switzerland after the signing of the interim agreement. But the talks collapsed last month as tensions escalated after both the US and Iran resumed military strikes.  -- PTI

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