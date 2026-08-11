Pack of 7 stray dogs maul 4-yr-old, gets 80 stitches

09:53

A four-year-old girl was attacked by a pack of seven stray dogs in the Chikhli area of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district, leaving her seriously injured. The chilling incident was captured on CCTV.



According to information shared by Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Bhausaheb Bhoir, the incident took place on Sunday afternoon when the minor stepped out of her house to collect some leaves from a tree nearby.



According to the girl's father, Girdhar Mishra, the girl was attacked by the pack of stray dogs while she was near the tree. He said that the minor sustained severe injuries in the attack and received more than 80 stitches on her head, besides injuries to her hands and thighs.



The CCTV footage shows the pack of dogs surrounding the child as she tried to escape. Two dogs then attacked her and knocked her to the ground, following which the other dogs also rushed towards her.



Hearing the girl's screams, locals immediately rushed to her aid and managed to drive away the dogs, rescuing the child.



Speaking about the incident, the father said that the menace of stray dogs has become a serious concern in their locality and urged the authorities to take immediate action to prevent such incidents.



Earlier, in a separate incident, a five-year-old girl was admitted to the hospital after being allegedly knocked down by a car while playing inside a housing society in Pimpri-Chinchwad's Sector 12 area.



The entire incident was captured on a CCTV installed on the society premises.



The incident took place at around 10 pm on August 7. The girl was playing on the society premises when a four-wheeler suddenly hit her, leaving her seriously injured. -- ANI