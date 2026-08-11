Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

One held with fake notes of Rs 18 lakh face value in Maharashtra's Palghar

Tue, 11 August 2026
Share:
19:31
image
The police have seized fake Indian currency notes of nearly Rs 18 lakh face value in Palghar district of Maharashtra, and arrested a man in this connection, officials said on Tuesday. 

Crime Branch Unit-2 (Vasai) of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police conducted the operation on Monday. 

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Doiphode said, "Officers and personnel of the crime branch were conducting a routine patrolling exercise when they received a tip-off that a suspect was arriving near Shirsad Phata to exchange a large haul of fake Indian currency notes for genuine currency." 

Acting swiftly on the intelligence, a team set up a trap on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway at Shirsad village, he said. 

When the suspect arrived at the location, officers intercepted him and conducted a search, during which 3,582 counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination, amounting to Rs 17,91,000 in face value were recovered. The fake currency and the vehicle were immediately confiscated, the DCP said.

The arrested individual has been identified as Pradeep Atmaram Patil, 51, from Palghar. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BMW runs over woman, villagers block road to Delhi's T3
LIVE! BMW runs over woman, villagers block road to Delhi's T3

Cauvery row: K'taka told to release 12,000 cusecs to TN
Cauvery row: K'taka told to release 12,000 cusecs to TN

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has directed Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water per day to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days, amidst an ongoing dispute and a pending Supreme Court hearing.

Trump secretly switched planes via catering cart amid Iran threat
Trump secretly switched planes via catering cart amid Iran threat

How US President Donald Trump employed a clandestine 'decoy' Air Force One operation to secretly depart Turkiye following a NATO Summit.

LAC peace key to improving bilateral ties, India warns China
LAC peace key to improving bilateral ties, India warns China

India has asserted that the state of its border with China directly impacts the broader bilateral relationship, emphasising the critical importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The...

'Delimitation Bill Is A Done Deal'
'Delimitation Bill Is A Done Deal'

'The BJP has all the instruments with them and they do have a sense of purpose, so I don't think there will be a challenge.'