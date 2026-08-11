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Now, AIADMK leader taunts CM Vijay by naming Trisha

Tue, 11 August 2026
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AIADMK leader R B Udayakumar mocked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday asking him when he would make Trisha, who has acted with him in many films, a deputy CM.

In a viral video, the former minister could be heard saying that the TVK government was appointing individuals closely associated with the chief minister, specifically producers and technical crew members who worked in his films, to various official government positions.

Udayakumar went on to name the persons appointed as temple trustee, Tamil Nadu government's special representative in New Delhi, personal secretary to CM, head of state film training institute, as government advisors, and sarcastically remarked when Trisha would be appointed as his deputy.

There was no official reaction from those whom he targeted. PTI

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