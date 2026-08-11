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NDA MPs hold protest march in Parliament; target Rahul Gandhi

Tue, 11 August 2026
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11:04
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The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs on Tuesday held a protest march towards Parliament against the Opposition's logjam in both the Houses.

The MPs were seen carrying placards targeting Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of running away from debate on student protests.

This comes amid the ongoing confrontation between the government and the Opposition over the recent student protests and the police action against demonstrators. The issue has led to repeated disruptions in Parliament, with the Opposition demanding answers from the government and Rahul Gandhi seeking a response from Shah. The government has now offered a debate on the issue, with the Home Minister set to respond.

The NDA MPs also demanded answers from the Congress MP over Jharkhand's police lathi charge and use of water cannon against protesting JPSC and JSSC aspirants on Monday. -- ANI

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