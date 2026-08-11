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Mohan Bhagwat to address Indian-American community in New York on Aug 29

Tue, 11 August 2026
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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to address members of the Indian-American community during his US visit later this month as part of the organisation's global outreach during its centenary year.

Bhagwat will address an event titled 'Universal Oneness Celebrations' on August 29, organised by American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD).

"The event will feature Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) India, whose address is expected to draw significant national and international interest," Aditi Banerjee of The AHEAD Forum said in a statement.

More than 5,000 Indian-Americans are expected to attend the event at Madison Square Garden, which will also feature cultural programmes and performances. -- PTI

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