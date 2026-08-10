China has declared India's move to identify 27 places in Arunachal Pradesh by their standard names as "illegal, null and void," reiterating its claim over the region it calls Zangnan. India has consistently rejected China's renaming...
The Maharashtra FDA has taken action against Blink Commerce, suspending its food licence due to severe hygiene issues including cockroach infestation. Separately, Reliance Retail is under investigation after a complaint of live larvae in...
Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has filed a police complaint after receiving multiple threatening letters, including explicit death threats against him and his wife Dona.
Thousands of job aspirants in Jharkhand clashed with police during a protest against alleged exam irregularities, demanding a CBI probe and comprehensive reforms in the state's public service commissions.
Former Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) chairperson L Khiangte has been arrested by the state CID in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations. His arrest follows the resignation of all three JPSC...