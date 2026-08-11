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Man who threw ink at AISA president Neha Bora in Ranchi gets bail

Tue, 11 August 2026
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The Ranchi Civil Court on Tuesday granted bail to a man accused of throwing ink at the All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora during a protest march to the Jharkhand Assembly four days ago.

The accused Amarnath Pandey was detained on Friday immediately after he threw ink at Bora and was arrested later.

"The court granted bail to Pandey after furnishing two bail bonds of Rs 10,000 each. Bail was granted on the condition that the accused refrain from making any statement against Bora on any platform," Gaurav Shukla, the counsel of the accused, told PTI.

Pandey was booked under several sections of the BNS based on the statement of AISA's state secretary Santosh Kumar alias Trilokinath.

He had thrown ink at Bora near Birsa Chowk when the protesters comprising supporters of students' organisations -- AISA, AISF and others -- were marching towards the assembly to protest alleged irregularities in recruitment exams in the state on August 7.

Later on that day, Pandey had said he did not like her as she is a 'supporter of Umar Khalid and an anti-national'.

Activist Umar Khalid had been arrested in September 2020 under the UAPA on allegations of being one of the masterminds of the February 2020 riots that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.  -- PTI

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