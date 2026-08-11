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Man murders daughters at Taj hotel, attempts suicide

Tue, 11 August 2026
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A 40-year-old man allegedly strangled his two minor daughters to death in a Bengaluru hotel before attempting suicide, police said on Monday.

The accused, a resident of Nagawara in Bengaluru North, allegedly murdered his daughters, aged five and 10.

According to GK Mithun Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North East Bengaluru, the incident came to light after the security manager of the Taj Hotel alerted the police regarding the suspected death of two children.

"Today evening, we received a call from the Taj Hotel security manager regarding the suspected death of two female children. Upon visiting the spot, the father of the deceased was suspected to have killed them. He was found in a critical condition and was shifted to Manipal Hospital by the hotel security," DCP Mithun Kumar said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the father allegedly strangled both children. A suicide note recovered from the scene pointed toward a deep-seated marital discord.

"Based on his note, he says he had a marital dispute with his wife as he was suspecting her and also claims he had proof of her being with other persons. We are currently verifying the exact reason for the deaths," the DCP added.

The police have registered a case of murder and are conducting a thorough investigation into the sequence of events. -- ANI

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