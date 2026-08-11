Maha govt orders removal of illegal dhabas on highways

16:31

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday issued road safety directives to all local authorities, mandating an immediate ban on dhabas, eateries and commercial structures built illegally within the Right of Way (ROW) across all national highways in the state.



To ensure the safety of commuters, the government, in its order, stated that district magistrates must direct the demolition of new or existing illegal roadside structures within 60 days and form task forces to conduct regular checks on highway safety zones in all regions.



The order issued by the rural development department seeks to keep the portion of land reserved for national highways free of roadside commercial structures that could obstruct traffic, create safety hazards or interfere with highway operations.



It cited the Supreme Court's April 13 directive ordering district councils, panchayat samitis and gram panchayats in the state to implement its directions strictly.



The state government has also ordered that no department, authority or local body should grant or renew any licence, no-objection certificate or trade approval for a site located within highway safety zones without prior clearance from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) or the Public Works Department (PWD). -- PTI