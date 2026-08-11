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J'khand student protests: ABVP workers climb on police bus

Tue, 11 August 2026
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The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) holds a protest march from the Old Vidhan Sabha to the New Vidhan Sabha in Ranchi, amid ongoing student protests in Jharkhand.

The march comes at a time when student groups and aspirants have been raising demands over alleged irregularities in examinations and the recruitment process in the state.

The ongoing agitation has largely centred on demands raised by aspirants of the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Protesters have been demanding cancellation of the JSSC-Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into alleged irregularities and reforms in the recruitment process.

The ABVP's protest march from the Old Vidhan Sabha towards the New Vidhan Sabha adds to the ongoing demonstrations in Ranchi over issues concerning students and job aspirants.-- ANI

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