Jharkhand protest: Police to scan CCTV for miscreants

08:22

Police will analyse CCTV footage to identify miscreants who disrupted "peaceful" students' protests here on Monday over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations, officials said.



A senior police officer also said 14 personnel were injured during the protesting job aspirants' march to the assembly during the day.



The agitation entered the 17th day on Monday, with police using water cannons and tear gas and lathicharging the protesters to prevent them from marching towards the assembly.



"Police will analyse CCTV footage to identify anti-social elements who disrupted the peaceful students' protest," Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan told reporters.



Ranjan said 14 policemen were injured during the stir on Monday, and the police had to resort to "mild lathi-charge" to control the agitators. -- PTI