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Intermittent showers lash Mumbai after brief lull

Tue, 11 August 2026
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10:34
File pic
File pic
Mumbai witnessed intermittent rain from early Tuesday morning after a brief dry spell, bringing relief from the humid and sweltering weather.

Overcast skies persisted through the morning, with showers ranging from drizzle to brief heavy spells reported in parts of the city and its suburbs.

The showers eased the humidity, offering respite to people after reduced intensity last week and almost no rain over the past few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain in Mumbai and suburbs during the day.

A high tide of 4.44 metres is expected in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai at 11.05 am, followed by a low tide of 1.59 metres at 5.03 pm, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. PTI

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