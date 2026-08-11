Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

In new Insta post PM urges people to celebrate I-Day

Tue, 11 August 2026
Share:
17:13
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged citizens to celebrate the Independence Day with honour, pride and glory, and take a pledge for a developed India.

Modi said this in a post on Instagram and also shared a video showing the NDA MPs and Union ministers greeting him by waving the tricolour and raising slogans of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' when he entered the venue of the ruling coalition's weekly 'Mangal Milan' meeting here.

"Let us pay tribute to our freedom fighters. Let us take a pledge for a developed India. Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar Ghar Tiranga, Har Mann Tiranga (Tricolour in every home, tricolour in every heart). Come, let us hoist the tricolour at every home. Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram, Vande Mataram, Vande Mataram," Modi said in the Instagram video.

Earlier, as soon as the prime minister entered the venue of the NDA parliamentary party meeting, at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium at the Parliament House complex, the ministers and MPs greeted him by waving the national flag and raising 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans.

The prime minister reciprocated the gesture by himself holding a national flag and waving towards the members present.

Those who attended the meeting included BJP president Nitin Nabin, Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and S Jaishankar. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BMW runs over woman, villagers block road to Delhi's T3
LIVE! BMW runs over woman, villagers block road to Delhi's T3

Cauvery row: K'taka told to release 12,000 cusecs to TN
Cauvery row: K'taka told to release 12,000 cusecs to TN

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has directed Karnataka to release 12,000 cusecs of Cauvery water per day to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days, amidst an ongoing dispute and a pending Supreme Court hearing.

Trump secretly switched planes via catering cart amid Iran threat
Trump secretly switched planes via catering cart amid Iran threat

How US President Donald Trump employed a clandestine 'decoy' Air Force One operation to secretly depart Turkiye following a NATO Summit.

LAC peace key to improving bilateral ties, India warns China
LAC peace key to improving bilateral ties, India warns China

India has asserted that the state of its border with China directly impacts the broader bilateral relationship, emphasising the critical importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The...

'Delimitation Bill Is A Done Deal'
'Delimitation Bill Is A Done Deal'

'The BJP has all the instruments with them and they do have a sense of purpose, so I don't think there will be a challenge.'