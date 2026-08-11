In new Insta post PM urges people to celebrate I-Day

17:13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged citizens to celebrate the Independence Day with honour, pride and glory, and take a pledge for a developed India.



Modi said this in a post on Instagram and also shared a video showing the NDA MPs and Union ministers greeting him by waving the tricolour and raising slogans of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' when he entered the venue of the ruling coalition's weekly 'Mangal Milan' meeting here.



"Let us pay tribute to our freedom fighters. Let us take a pledge for a developed India. Har Ghar Tiranga, Ghar Ghar Tiranga, Har Mann Tiranga (Tricolour in every home, tricolour in every heart). Come, let us hoist the tricolour at every home. Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram, Vande Mataram, Vande Mataram," Modi said in the Instagram video.



Earlier, as soon as the prime minister entered the venue of the NDA parliamentary party meeting, at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium at the Parliament House complex, the ministers and MPs greeted him by waving the national flag and raising 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans.



The prime minister reciprocated the gesture by himself holding a national flag and waving towards the members present.



Those who attended the meeting included BJP president Nitin Nabin, Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Nitin Gadkari, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and S Jaishankar. -- PTI